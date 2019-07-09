More middle-aged, younger people suffering from strokes

(WWLP) -Strokes are commonly thought of as a concern for seniors, but many middle-aged and younger people can suffer from strokes as well.

A lot more adults and younger aged people may be paying a little closer to attention to their health after hearing about former Patriots star, Tedy Bruschi, suffering a second stroke at the age of 46.

Bruschi suffered a TIA which stands for transient ischemic attack. It’s considered a mini-stroke but also a “major warning” that can foreshadow a full-blown stroke.

He recognized warning signs such as arm weakness, face drooping, and speech difficulties immediately. Bruschi previously suffered a stroke in 2005, during his 13-year career.

One Wilbraham resident said Bruschi’s stroke proved it can happen to anyone.

“Tedy and I are really close in age. He’s in much better shape than I am so I’ve been enjoying this beautiful weather lately,” said Michael Salvi of Wilbraham. “Going out doing a lot more walking. Changing a lot of my eating habits too.”

Risk factors for stroke that you can control include blood pressure, diet and physical activity. Family history can also be a big factor as well.

Bruschi recently posted on his Instagram that he is recovering and doing much better.

