Mosquito season isn’t over yet, protect yourself from EEE

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – EEE has people taking extra precautions.

Western Massachusetts might be inching further from summer, and closer to fall, but mosquito season isn’t finished yet. Typically, the first frost of the season signals the end for mosquitos, and in the meantime, many people are taking steps to protect themselves from EEE.

“We have seen a large uptick in both the volume of sales and the concern that customers have had,” said Casey Williamson at Manchester Hardware.

Manchester Hardware in Easthampton said a lot of people have been coming in for solutions to keep mosquitos away. So far in Massachusetts, one person has died, and several have been infected by eastern equine encephalitis. Though rare, when you do catch it, it can be deadly, or life-altering.

One of the best ways to rid your yard of mosquitos is by eliminating standing water, but if there are pools of water you can’t get rid of, or your home has a pond, mosquito dunks can help keep the bugs away.

“Hook them right into that stagnant water,” said Williamson. “Again, it isn’t going to harm aquatic life, People stick them in koi ponds and stuff like that.”

Communities in Franklin County were put at critical risk for triple E after a man became infected, and Granby was raised to critical after a horse contracted the virus. Horses can get vaccines, but, as it’s towards the end of the season, some of its effectiveness may have worn off.

At Legacy Farm in Easthampton, news of the horse in Granby has them taking extra precautions.

“Whenever I saw it on the news a week or two ago, we called our vet right away,” said Nora Britton at Legacy Farms. “We are having our vet come out Thursday and they are all going to get boostered again for it. I can’t remember another time it has been such a high threat. this is one of the rare times when we are boostering and not just doing the once a year.”

Wearing bug spray and staying indoors around dawn and dusk can help reduce your risk.