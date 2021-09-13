Mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A mosquito found in East Longmeadow has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, remaining at a moderate risk for the town Friday.

According to the town’s website, East Longmeadow had its first positive mosquito for West Nile Virus (WNV) in a sample collected on August 30. East Longmeadow is at a moderate risk which means infection with WNV is likely or has already occurred. Residents are urged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

The Town of East Longmeadow issued the following tips to protect yourself:

Wear an EPA approved mosquito repellent

Wear long sleeves and long pants when the weather permits

Use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens

Dump standing water twice weekly

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile virus (WNV) is a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illness ranging from a mild fever to more serious disease like encephalitis or meningitis. It was first identified in the United States in 1999.

How is WNV spread?

WNV is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. More information about different types of mosquitoes that can spread WNV can be found on the MDPH website at www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.

WNV may also be spread through blood transfusion or organ transplant. In addition, there are rare reports of WNV being passed from pregnant or breastfeeding women, who are infected with WNV, to their babies. Since these reports are rare, the health effects on an unborn or breastfeeding baby are unclear and still being studied.

People do not become infected by having direct contact with other infected people, birds or animals.

What are the symptoms of WNV?

The majority of people who are infected with WNV (approximately 80%) will have no symptoms.

A smaller number of people who become infected (~ 20%) will have symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands. They may also develop a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.

Less than 1% of people infected with WNV will develop severe illness, including encephalitis or meningitis. The symptoms of severe illness can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. Persons older than 50 years of age have a higher risk of developing severe illness.

How common is WNV in Massachusetts?

Because most people who are exposed to WNV have no symptoms, it is difficult to know exactly how many people have been infected. People who develop severe illness with WNV are most often reported. Between 2011 and 2020, 148 people were reported with WNV infection in Massachusetts. Seven of these people died. Cases have been identified from around the state.

What can you do to protect yourself from WNV?

Since WNV is most commonly spread by mosquitoes, here are some things you can do to reduce your chances of being bitten: