Mosquitoes in Massachusetts test positive for EEE

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another mosquito-borne virus has been detected in Massachusetts.

Public health officials announced Wednesday that mosquitoes in the eastern part of the state had tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

The virus can be fatal in humans, but no human or animal cases have been reported in the state so far.

Monitoring mosquito-borne diseases in our area has majorly increased in the last two years, with the creation of the pioneer valley mosquito control district.

Communities including East Longmeadow, Agawam, West Springfield, Northampton, and Deerfield are part of the coalition working to study mosquito populations in our area.

Jeanne Galloway of Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control District told 22News that community testing and planning can help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

“Communities can join to get more testing, evaluation, testing, mapping, and eventually we will do some more treatments and be able to do more prevention of mosquito-borne diseases,” said Galloway.

As the district continues to collect information on mosquitoes in our area, future steps could include eliminating problem spots discovered in the valley.