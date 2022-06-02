NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton’s health department is warning residents of the risk of bats in their home.

As the number of insects increases during the warmer months, bats will be seen more frequently. Bats are natural carriers of rabies, which is a cause of concern for both pets and people. According to the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services, humans in the U.S. are most often exposed to rabies by bats.

Rabies can be transmitted by bites and scratches which are difficult to see on human and pet skin. If you find a bat in your home that may have had exposure to your family or your pet, the health department is advising you to trap the bat in a small container and contact the department for rabies testing.

Northampton Health Inspectors and Public Health Nursing at 413-587-1214

Northampton Animal Control Officer at 413-587-1295

Massachusetts DPH at 617-983-6800

Northampton Department of Health and Human Services

How to Capture a Bat