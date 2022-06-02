NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton’s health department is warning residents of the risk of bats in their home.
As the number of insects increases during the warmer months, bats will be seen more frequently. Bats are natural carriers of rabies, which is a cause of concern for both pets and people. According to the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services, humans in the U.S. are most often exposed to rabies by bats.
Rabies can be transmitted by bites and scratches which are difficult to see on human and pet skin. If you find a bat in your home that may have had exposure to your family or your pet, the health department is advising you to trap the bat in a small container and contact the department for rabies testing.
- Northampton Health Inspectors and Public Health Nursing at 413-587-1214
- Northampton Animal Control Officer at 413-587-1295
- Massachusetts DPH at 617-983-6800
How to Capture a Bat
- Do not hit or swat the bat with an object that could potentially damage the brain
- Do not release the bat unless you are positive no exposure occurred (for example, you saw the bat fly through a window and saw it fly right back out)
- Use thick, puncture-proof gloves and cover the bat with a puncture-proof container such as a coffee can
- Slide a piece of cardboard under the can and wait until the Animal Inspector of Animal Control arrives