Mother of Thousands plant that poisoned Palmer students could cause heart problems

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – Several teens at Palmer High School are recovering, after ingesting a poisonous plant on Thursday afternoon.

Palmer Public Schools Superintendent Patricia Gardner told 22News, the students ingested a house plant called “Mother of Thousands.” The plant is considered poisonous but it has a low toxicity level.

Three ambulances from Palmer and Monson were sent to the school on Thursday. Our 22News crew saw about eight teens getting into ambulances.

Gardner said the students were looked at by medical professionals out of precaution.

Maryniski’s Flowers and Greenhouse told 22News “Mother of Thousands” is a wild plant grown in other countries with warm climates.

According to the UMass Plant and Soil Sciences Department, the Mother of Thousands plant contains cardiac glycosides which is a compound that could cause heart issues depending on how much is consumed.

Bryophyllum daigremontianum or “Mother of Thousands.” (Photo: Wikipedia)

“They talk about poinsettias and these other plants. They’re tropical plants and they have a milky substance in them and that can cause a lot of problems.” – Owner David Maryniski

A senior at the high school told 22News that he knows some of the kids who ate that plant. He said they’re expected to be ok.