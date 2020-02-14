National Heart Health Month: Managing your numbers

CHICOPEE (WWLP) — We’re halfway through National Heart Health Month and we’re taking the pressure off managing your numbers.

Doctors say everyone should keep track of their body weight, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure.

“Know your blood pressure and then make sure your blood pressure is managed if it’s elevated,” said Doctor Aaron Kuglemass, Medical Director of the Heart and Vascular Program at Baystate Medical Center. “Incorporate an element of exercise into your lifestyle.”

Manage your numbers appropriately, which means you should go see a doctor to have your blood pressure checked. It should be more than 120 over 80 and less than 140 over 90.

If your numbers are high, you should get medication, and that goes the same for cholesterol. Diet can also help with elevated levels. It is also highly suggested that smokers should quit smoking and that exercise will overall improve your health and body-weight.