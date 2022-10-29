CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the DEA at police departments across the country, and here in western Massachusetts.

22 locations are participating locally, including 15 police departments, all accepting unwanted or expired prescription pills, so they aren’t misused. Saturday’s collection is the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and the second this year.

In April, more than 5,000 sites collected 721,000 pounds of prescription drugs. All time… they’ve taken back just under 16 million pounds. Opioid misuse is at epidemic levels across the country and is affecting thousands close to home.

The CDC estimates that more than 107,000 people died last year as a result of drug poisoning. Take-back locations will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other prescription drugs. Some will also accept vaping devices, as long as you remove the battery. The collection runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at police stations across the country.

Below is a list of drop-off locations: