National Wear Red Day brings awareness to women’s heart disease

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for women’s heart disease. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

One in five, according to the CDC, that’s how many women in the United States die from heart disease. Most commonly when talking about heart disease, doctors are talking about coronary heart disease which can lead to heart attacks.

Nearly one in 16 women over the age of 20 in the United States have the disease. Doctors say symptoms can present differently in women than men.

“Women are more likely to have other types of features such as may be shortness of breath, sometimes there may be more abdominal pains, they can have shoulder and arm pains,” Dr. Ali Haider, a cardiologist, told 22News.

Haider said he believes in a time where social media is so popular, awareness days such as National Wear Red Day can really spread the word about medical problems.

“I think it’s a very important day, especially working in cardiology. I think women often put their own health on the back burner when they have families and their lives are busy,” Greenfield resident, Marcia Payant told 22News.

Doctors say heart disease can be prevented with lifestyle changes such as stopping cigarette smoking, a healthy diet, and exercise. As you get older women’s risk goes up but doctors say it’s never too early to speak to your doctor about what you can do to reduce the risk.

Doctors say women who come into offices or emergency rooms with heart attacks have a higher chance of dying than men.