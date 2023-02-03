CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is National Wear Red Day to support the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement in the fight against heart disease and stroke in women.

Cardiovascular disease is the Number one killer of women, with more than 44 percent of women 20 years old and older living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Significant disparities also persist for many women, in access to quality care, representation in research, and knowing CPR.

The go Red for Women initiative encourages awareness of the issue of women and heart disease, as well as actions to save more lives, according to Go Red for Women. This movement harnesses the energy and the power women have to join together and wipe out heart disease. It challenges women to know the risks of heart disease and to take action in order to reduce their personal risk.

“Knowing Your Numbers” is a key asset to help you determine your risk for heart diseases, like your blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index.