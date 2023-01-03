CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development’s (CHD) new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC), is now open at 1109 Granby Road in Chicopee.

This Center for Human Development is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers in Massachusetts to receive the state’s new CBHC designation by the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services. CHD is the CBHC designee that serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, Granby, Monson, Palmer, Southampton, and Ware, as well as individuals from anyone who is already receiving CHD services.

Gateway, the new Community Behavioral Health Center, will provide same-day evaluation and referral to treatment, evening and weekend hours, as well as timely follow-up appointments, according to a news release sent to 22News from CHD. Gateway will provide 24/7 mobile behavioral health crisis services, in person and via telehealth, as another way to have emergency room visits.

“The CBHC model will streamline and increase the effectiveness of urgent behavioral health care by geographically designating a single provider as the hub and coordinator of services such as mobile crisis response, outreach, medication management, and peer-level support,” said CBHC Program Director Christy O’Brien. “By centralizing resources for a given area under one roof, the CBHC will provide a site of total care at one location, reducing the duplication of services and enhancing coordination among frequent touch points for mental health needs—hospitals, doctor’s offices, schools, first responders and recovery networks—to improve access to essential care for people and families. It will reduce the impact of urgent mental health needs on the healthcare and emergency response systems.”

Beginning Tuesday, people in the communities listed should call 1-833-CHD-TALK for 24/7 access to emergency services.