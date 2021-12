BOSTON, (WWLP) - Hundreds of senior citizens seeking financial stability through reverse mortgages could miss out unless the Massachusetts Legislature acts to extend a COVID emergency order.

The order in question, according to industry experts like George A. Downey from Harbor Mortgage Solutions, was one that allowed counseling of reverse mortgages to be done remotely. That order expired on December 15th, and Massachusetts law without the order requires in-person counseling for all reverse mortgage applicants. Massachusetts is the only state in the nation that does not allow reverse mortgage counseling by phone or videoconference.