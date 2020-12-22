New coronavirus strain: How contagious is it?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health experts have announced a new strain of COVID-19, which is more contagious as cases surge across the world.

Reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily are causing alarm, but virus experts say it’s unclear if that’s the case or whether they pose any concern for vaccines or cause more severe disease.

Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others, it’s one reason we need a flu shot each year. On Saturday, prime minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions because of the new strain.

“It’s genetically different from some of the others we have been dealing with, we have seen genetic variance before. This one seems to spread a little more efficiently than usual so there has been a lot of concern trying to contain it through constricting travel,” said health experts in Springfield.

Many countries are also announcing lockdowns ahead of Christmas and new years.

Britain’s prime minister imposed a lockdown on more than 16 million people.