New effort aims to address students’ lack of internet access

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Education advocates have announced a new effort to address a lack of computers and internet access that has hampered online learning for tens of thousands of poor and urban Connecticut students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project announced Monday is being led by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and Dalio Education, a philanthropic group headed by Barbara Dalio, wife of billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio.

Plans call for studying the issue and releasing recommendations late next month. A state survey in June showed nearly 10% of Connecticut students lacked access to online devices including computers and nearly 6% didn’t have internet access.