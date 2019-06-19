New North Citizen Council informs residents about narcan at picnic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A picnic was held in the Rebecca Johnson School parking lot with a serious purpose Wednesday in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood.

Health educators from the New North Citizens Council threw a picnic at the Rebecca Johnson School parking lot. They informed neighbors they could sign up to obtain a supply of Narcan in the event that drugs put someone they know in jeopardy.

The offer came too late for one Fentanyl victim this week. One Springfield resident told us she recently lost a friend to an overdose.

“Ya, my friend, he used drugs, he died from an overdose, you know he died from an overdose,” Brunhilda Martinez told 22News.

“This reverses the effect of an opioid,” Anthony Squiare added. “So a person can last until the ambulance gets there and we’re able to administer something else to him.”

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health just recently permitted the New North Citizens Council to distribute narcan to individuals who can show a need.