SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new postpartum depression pill is showing promising results in recent trials.

Zuranolone is a fast-acting, once daily oral medication used to treat postpartum depression and major depressive disorders. According to the drug makers, Biogen and Sage Therapeutics, the FDA has granted a priority review for Zuranolone and priority review is only granted to medicine that would provide significant improvement to the treatment and prevention of serious conditions.

“It’s been quite effective in women who have significant depressive symptoms in their third trimester of pregnancy and within the first fourth months of the postpartum period,” said Lauren Harris, Owner of Center for Perinatal Wellness.

Harris said about 20 percent of women suffer from postpartum depression and certain life factors can increase the risk for postpartum depression, like poverty and poor access to healthcare.

Harris noted that if anyone is suffering from postpartum, Postpartum Support International is a great resource, you can call them at 1-800-944-4773.