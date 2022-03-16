(WWLP) – A new report on the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures released from the worldwide voluntary health organization, Alzheimer’s Association indicated 1,663 statewide deaths are from Alzheimer’s disease.

130,000 Massachusetts residents aged 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, according to new disease-related statistics for Massachusetts. By 2025, the amount of Alzheimer’s is expected to grow by 20,000.

In a news release from Alzheimer’s association, most states will have to triple the number of geriatricians, medical doctors for patients aged 65 and older. Massachusetts has about 214 geriatricians as of today.

There are over 284,000 residents in the Commonwealth serving as unpaid family caregivers providing about 411 million hours of care. A 19.6% increase from 82,290 to 92,440 is needed by 2028 for home health and personal care aids.

“The new Facts and Figures report clearly outlines the burden that many families here in Massachusetts are going through. We must continue to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia with our local care and support services and continue to fund critical research,” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.