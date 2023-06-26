CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A CDC advisory panel just voted in favor of recommending RSV vaccines.

Just last week the committee voted 9-5 to recommend two different RSV vaccines for adults ages 65 and up. RSV causes a lower respiratory illness that is generally mild for most healthy adults. But in some serious cases, RSV can lead to serious infections like pneumonia or bronchitis. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to RSV.

RSV kills up to 10,000 people ages 65 or older every year in the U.S. The FDA approved each shot for adults ages 60 and up last month. Now the CDC must recommend Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) shots before they can be distributed or administered.

The CDC’s director is expected to formally endorse the vaccines soon. Even after that, the shots might be difficult to find right away. The goal is to have them available in the fall.

