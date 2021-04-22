New study finds no pregnancy risk from Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study suggests that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe for pregnant women.

The preliminary results are based on reports from over 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant.

Their rates of miscarriage, premature births, and other complications were not any higher than those before the pandemic.

The study was conducted by the CDC and many others in the medical community agree with their findings.

“Of all those 35,000 people, 221 reported some sort of adverse event and most of those were fatigue headaches chills pain in the extremity,” said Lauren Westafer, DO at Baystate Health.

None of the women involved received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, which became available after the study.