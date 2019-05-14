New study shows kids in western Massachusetts struggle with hunger

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Food insecurity continues to be a nationwide problem, especially for children.

A new study released by Feeding America shows that children in western Massachusetts are more at risk of going hungry than the national average. Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the nation which provides meals to more than 46 million people each year.

About 14 percent of children in western Massachusetts are facing food insecurities. That’s 23,240 children across all four counties.

To break it down even further, 15,920 children are food insecure in Hampden County, and 2,770 children in Hampshire. In total, More than 80,000 western Massachusetts residents are not getting enough food.

Food insecurity means being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

The study also finds that 33 percent of western Massachusetts residents who are food insecure are not eligible for federal nutrition assistance under current program requirements. This means that many households must rely on charitable food assistance such as The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“Their income is slightly above the threshold for their eligibility so those folks can only go to a pantry or meal site to their local community feeding programs,” Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Andrew Morehouse said. “Our job is to get food out to our 171 locations in addition to our own programs.”

In the last year, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts distributed more than 9.5 million meals, and they are trying to mitigate the food shortage.

More information about the new study and an interactive map can be found here.

