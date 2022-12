(WWLP) – A new covid variant is sweeping through the northeast.

According to the most recent data from the CDC, a new omicron subvariant, labeled ‘XBB’, now makes up more than 50 percent of covid cases in New England. This variant had been circulating among all covid cases since November, but really took over in the last 3 weeks.

So far, there’s no evidence that it evades any of the protections offered by vaccination.