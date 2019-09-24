Ninth vaping death reported

(NBC News) A ninth person has died from a lung infection believed to be linked to vaping.

The Kansas resident was said to have “underlying health issues.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are now at least 530 cases of lung infection across 38 states tied to vaping. They expect those numbers will rise as the investigation continues.

Vaping products temporarily banned in Massachusetts

“Probably the most important thing, we don’t know the cause,” CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat told members of Congress Tuesday. “No single product, brand, substance or addictive has been linked to all cases.”

The majority of patients are between the ages of 18 and 34.

The American Vaping Industry insists the recent lung injury outbreak is not linked to their products, but to illegal T.H.C. oils, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2kYczR6