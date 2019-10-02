October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Breast Cancer Awareness Month officially started Tuesday.

From 2008-2012, breast cancer was the most common type of cancer diagnosed among Massachusetts woman but if detected early it could just save your life.

Breast cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer in women. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.

The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early.

A mammogram, the screening test for breast cancer, can help find the disease early so it’s easier to treat.

“If you think of cancer, some people think about death. We don’t, we think about life here at Cancer Connection,” said Beverly Herbert, who is a breast cancer survivor and the executive director at Cancer Connection in Northampton.

Cancer Connection is a place that offers resources to people living with cancer, as well as their families and caregivers.

All the services are completely free thanks to community support.

“We want to hear what people are thinking and feeling. we want to be the person available to them to be and feel whatever they wish to feel. So we have massage, acupuncture, Reiki Craniosacral treatment, those kind of things that make a difference in a person’s life,” said Herbert.

Herbert suggests checking yourself for early warning signs, which can include:

A new lump in the breast or underarm

Thickening or swelling in part of the breast

Any change in the size or the shape

Or pain in any area

If you have any of these symptoms, it’s recommended to see a doctor.

Men can also get breast cancer, but it is not very common. Less than 1% of breast cancers occur in men.