One million butts and counting

(KCRA) A retired Auburn, California woman spends her days giving back to her community by cleaning up hundreds of thousands of discarded cigarette butts around town.

Sally Dawly is the first to admit that she’s the butt of many jokes in the community, but she doesn’t mind. In fact, she considers the title a badge of honor.

“I’m known as ‘the butt lady’ of Auburn,” Dawly says. “I got tired of going on my walks and seeing cigarette butts everywhere on the streets, on the sidewalks.”

On October 1, 2014, Dawly grabbed her dust pan and broom and hit the streets.

The retired school bus driver never thought she’d spend her golden years picking up smelly cigarette butts — sometimes for six or seven hour a day.

Dawly keeps detailed records of how many butts she’s picked up and where they were found. To date, she’s personally picked up 1,392,000 cigarette butts across town.

