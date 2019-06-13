Open house held for Northampton health clinic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An open house was held Wednesday night to celebrate the newest sexual and reproductive health clinic in Northampton.

Tapestry has relocated to 76 Carlon Drive in Northampton.

Local residents were invited to tour the new facility Wednesday evening.

Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health Services, Cindy Miller, told 22News that the updated space is fully accessible for clients who have mobility issues.

She said, “It’s a bright, beautiful space for our staff to come to work and for our clients to receive high-quality health services.”

Tapestry offers a variety of reproductive health services such as birth control, STI testing and cancer screening.