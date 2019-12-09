Opioid Rescue Kits installed in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Opioid Rescue Kits will be installed in Northampton Municipal Buildings on Monday.

The boxes are called Naloboxes and are labeled with bold red lettering that says “Opioid Rescue Kit.” The boxes will provide easier access to naloxone, also known as Narcan, which is used to save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

Naloxone is a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Each Nalobox contains three doses of an easy-to-administer nasal spray, naloxone, a rescue breathing mask, and medical gloves According to a news release sent to 22News.

“Over the past several years, we’ve seen an increasing amount of opioid overdoses in Northampton, including in our public restrooms. Luckily, many of these people we found in time and first responders or other bystanders were able to respond and save the person’s life. Unfortunately, we have had deaths in Northampton, in public places. These deaths are preventable. Northampton has been a leader in addressing the opioid overdose crisis throughout the region, and we are pleased to be early adopters of Naloboxes.” – Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz

The boxes are located on the first floor and in the public bathroom of City Hall, the first floor of Memorial Hall, third-floor municipal building, Forbes Library, Lilly Library, the James Houe and Northampton Police Department.

The City of Northampton wants to hear from Northampton businesses and the public in regards to which locations they think will be most beneficial from having Naloboxes.

The release states that Naloboxes were first developed by Dr. Geoff Capraro from Lifespan/Brown University and Dr. Claudia Rebola from Rhode Island School of Design in 2016.

Over 56 Naloboxes have been placed throughout Rhode Island with much success and interest.