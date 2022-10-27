(WWLP) – There are more than 100,000 people in the United States currently waiting for an organ transplant, which can be a long wait due to the shortage of organ donations.

Wait times for transplants vary, and not everyone who needs a transplant may be able to get one. Just over 50% of people on the waiting list will receive an organ within five years.

People of color, low-income families, and women have been reported to have the lowest rate to receive transplants, and are also more likely to wait longer for an organ. The transplant industry recognizes the importance of finding alternatives to using organs, from deceased human donors, to address the national shortage.

Currently, there is research being done, like using animal organs, such as pigs, as well as building mechanical organs, to try to make up for the scarcity.