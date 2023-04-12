PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – River East School-To-Career held a healthcare career fair Wednesday for high school students to discuss career and higher educational opportunities.

Over at the Palmer Public Library, about 75 local high school students from eight schools within the Pioneer Valley got the chance to discuss their futures with 10 different health-related organizations from western Massachusetts.

22News stopped by to see what the executive director wants the students to gain from this. “We’re very excited to provide these opportunities for these students because they’re graduating, they’re seniors in the schools and they’re going to be going off and get different careers. Hopefully in healthcare and hopefully in the local area,” Amy Scribner, Executive Director of River East School-To-Career.

The River East School-to-Career Partnership brings together schools, businesses, and organizations to create exciting career exploration opportunities for students. Their aim is to help students make informed decisions regarding their career and educational goals.