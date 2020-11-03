Pandemic concerns can worsen seasonal depression

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the end of Daylight Saving Time means an extra hour of sleep, it also means the sun sets earlier.

Less daylight can bring on a dark stretch of depression for some who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, which usually kicks in each fall. Some health experts worry the pandemic will intensify this depression because people are further isolating themselves, resulting in even less exposure to natural light.

Local yoga instructor Mark Patillo told 22News that people suffering from seasonal depression should reach out to a friend if they feel themselves sinking into a depressive state.

“Phoning a friend and talking to people when you’re down instead of holding it in is your best option. And remember that everyone kind of feels that way around this time,” said Patillo.

SAD symptoms may include oversleeping, social withdrawal, having low energy, and losing interest in things you enjoy.

If you feel yourself slipping into seasonal affective disorder health experts suggest trying to do some work near a window during the day or running an errand.