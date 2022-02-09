Pandemic related tooth decay on the rise

It’s recommended to floss your teeth once per day, generally at night after brushing. Most dentists agree that there’s no need to floss more often than that unless you have food stuck between your teeth that you’re trying to dislodge.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has caused a number of health concerns that aren’t directly related to COVID-19.

One growing issue is a general neglect of dental health.

If you haven’t been to the dentist lately 22News is working for you with how to spot an issue that needs attention.

First, the best time to visit the dentist is before any symptoms of tooth decay or cavities so try to keep up with your regular appointments.

If you notice any tooth pain you should get a dentist appointment as soon as possible. That could be spontaneous tooth-aches, or pain while eating or drinking something overly sweet, hot or cold.

Another warning sign is any brown, black or white staining on the surface of your teeth. If you notice any of these signs experts recommend to book an appointment as soon as possible.