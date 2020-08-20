Parents react to flu shot requirement for Massachusetts school students

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new mandate from the State Department of Public Health is requiring all students get a flu shot by December 31st in order to go back to school in January.

It’s the newest change in what will be a new normal type of school year for students and their families. Students, from daycare to college, are required to get a flu shot before the end of the calendar year. All children 6 months or older must get the flu vaccine by December 31st of this year, in order to return following January 1st.

This will apply to students in all public and private schools. The mandate has caused some controversy among some parents.

22News spoke with a Chicopee parent who’s daughter will be a senior in high school in the fall.

“I would much rather my child be protected and to protect the lives of other children for now. If that’s all we got for now why not just go for it,” said Kim Acevedo of Chicopee.

While others think a flu shot for children should be a recommendation, not a requirement.

“If people want to get a flu shot that’s their opinion. That should be what they want to do. You can’t delegate that we need a flu shot, especially in our children,” said Francis Deschaine of Chicopee.

Despite the continuing pandemic, we may have a milder flu season than expected. Doctors at Baystate Medical Center said because we are taking precautions against the coronavirus, we are simultaneously protecting ourselves from influenza.

The CDC recommends getting the flu shot before the end of October, this will allow your body to build up antibodies before it’s exposed to the virus.