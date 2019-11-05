Health officials investigate hepatitis A case in food truck worker at Indiana festival

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Parke County health officials are investigating a case of hepatitis A in a food truck worker at the Covered Bridge Festival.

The Parke County Health Department says the case involves a food worker at Deno’s Concession Food Truck that was in Bridgeton.

The health department says although the risk of infection is very low for patrons who visited the food truck, they are working with the food truck operator to prevent any new cases.

The food truck was in operation at the festival from October 16 to October 20 and health officials say an initial assessment did not find any critical health violations.

Indiana is one of several states experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak. The health department says all residents are urged to consult their healthcare providers and pharmacies for hepatitis A vaccine as preventative care.

As of November 1, the Indiana State Health Department has confirmed 2,202 outbreak-related cases in Indiana. It typically sees about 20 cases in a 12-month period.

None of the outbreak cases have been caused by an infected food worker.