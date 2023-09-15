SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With an increase in COVID-19 cases, Baystate Health announced that they have updated their mask policy.

Starting Friday, September 15, Baystate Health announced that masks will be required in patient rooms and patient care areas for visitors.

This update comes as we move into the Yellow Tier for transmission rates, according to Baystate Health. Masks will be available at all entrances and will remain optional in common spaces such as the cafeteria and in corridors.

According to the Department of Public Health, 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 report, which can be found on the state’s website.