Pediatric Associates of Hampden County temporarily out of flu shots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The effects of the nation-wide supply chain shortages are being felt here in Western Massachusetts, in particular, flu vaccines.

Pediatric Associates of Hampden County reported on their Facebook that the supply chain issues have affected their practice and they are temporarily out of flu shots. They said that they do expect the next shipment to come within days, but in the meantime they urge patients to go to community pharmacies to get their flu shot done as soon as possible.

If you are looking to get your flu shot both CVS and Walgreens provide them at their pharmacies.

