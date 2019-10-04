PFML: How much is taken out of my paycheck?

(WWLP) – Massachusetts workers will be eligible for paid family and medical leave beginning in January 2021. You may be wondering why you’ve been hearing about it already, and that’s because the tax that pays for it started coming out of your paycheck on October 1.

The PFML program establishes a system that will allow you to take up to 12 weeks of paid family leave to care for a sick family member and up to 20 weeks for your own illness.

How much is being taken out of my paycheck for PFML?

For every $100 you earn, a maximum of 38 cents will be deducted for PFML. Annually that amounts to:

$20,000 = $76

$30,000 = $114

$40,000 =$152

$50,000 = $190

$60,000 = $228

$70,000 = $266

$80,000 = $304

$90,000 = $342

$100,000 = $380

$132,900 (maximum amount of earnings subject to PFML contribution rates) = $505.02

Will I be eligible for PFML?

Paid Family and Medical Leave will be available to:

Full-time, part-time, seasonal W-2 workers in Massachusetts

Self-employed individuals

1099-MISC workers who work in Massachusetts, do not qualify as independent contractors, and who make up more than 50% of their employer’s workforce

What will I be able to use PFML for?

Beginning January 1, 2021, paid family leave can be taken to bond with a newborn child, bond with a child after adoption or foster care placement, and to manage family affairs when a family member is on active duty in the armed forces. Employees will also be able to use the benefit to take leave as a result of a personal, serious health condition.

Beginning July 2021, paid family leave benefits will be available for the care of a family member with a serious health condition.

How much would I get paid on PFML?

If you take leave using the PFML benefits, you will make a percentage of your earnings. The maximum weekly benefit is $850 per week.

Mass.gov has created this calculator to estimate weekly benefits.