Pharmacies nationwide take part in ‘It’s Up To You’ vaccine campaign

(WWLP) – Pharmacies across the nation are teaming up this week to bring more awareness to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now through Friday, pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart will take part in a vaccine education initiative called “It’s Up to You.” Pharmacists at these stores will be able to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines including their safety, efficacy, and availability.

According to data from the Ad Council, roughly one-third of adults in the United States are not yet vaccinated against the virus and 20-percent want to learn more about the vaccine before making a decision to get it.