Planet Fitness at the Hampshire Mall offering teens free summer membership

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Planet Fitness at the Hampshire Mall is encouraging teens to get active this summer with free membership!

According to Hampshire Mall Spokesperson, Lisa Wray, the free summer membership is part of the gym’s initiative to get teens to be more active and participate in their Teen Summer Challenge program.

Teens from the ages of 15 to 18 can sign up for the free membership, which will allow them to work out as much as they want from now until September 1. Teens under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign up, but can go to the gym on their own as much as they want after.

Teens who sign up will also be automatically entered into the Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes where one teen from across the U.S. will be given a $500 scholarship and another will be given a $5,000 grand prize.

