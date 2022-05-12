SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Gallup Honesty and Ethics poll showed that nursing has been rated the most trusted profession for the twentieth year.

The poll is a reflection of the trust Americans have in their nurses even through the pandemic. According to a news release from Baystate Health, in the United States, there are nearly 4.3 million registered nurses and marks one of the highest-paying professions. Baystate Health in Springfield has welcomed over 900 nursing students in 2021 at a variety of nursing programs such as American International College, Elms College, BayPath University, UMass Amherst, Westfield State University, Holyoke Community College, Springfield Technical Community College and Greenfield Community College.

“As part of National Nurses Month, nurses throughout the country, including at Baystate Health, are being honored not only for their trustworthiness but for their compassionate and skilled care as the backbone of the American healthcare system,” added Miller, who on May 29 will assume the position of Chief Nursing Executive for Baystate Health and Chief Nursing Officer for Baystate Medical Center.

Courtesy of Baystate Health.

“Nurses are rooted in strength, forged in fire and growing in power. Rooted in Strength we create our new path forward as leaders in healthcare.” Theme at Baystate Health in Springfield during National Nurses Month

Baystate Health nurses demonstrated why their profession is at the top, “showing clinical excellence, extraordinary compassion and unwavering strength delivering care to patients and their loved ones and our community,” said Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Interim Chief Nursing Officer for Baystate Medical Center, “nurses month is a time to reflect on the great dedication of our nurses, not just why they became a nurse, but why they remain so incredibly dedicated. Baystate Health is a great place to begin and grow your nursing career. Our leaders are committed to ensuring that our nurses feel valued and appreciated all year long, but especially during Nurses Month.”

Baystate Medical Center’s continuous nursing care led them to receive Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANC) for the fourth consecutive time in 2020.

“This recognition illustrates how our nurses adhere to practice that is evidence-based and ensures that nurse leaders at all levels are formally trained to lead and reinforce education provided in orientation, our nurse residency program, nursing professional governance structures and clinical ladders. Magnet designation represents our continual quest for nursing excellence and like the nursing profession itself, requires intention and nurturing as well as a continuous commitment to learning,” Miller said.

A Beacon Gold Award from the American Association of Critical Nurses (AACN) was given to nurses in the Medical and Surgical ICU at Baystate Medical Center for their endless amount of patient care.