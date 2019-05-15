Pollen allergies expected to continue for weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Right now, the pollen count is very high in our area, but unfortunately, the sneezing will last a few more weeks.

Outdoor allergies affect 50-million people across America. Pollen is one of the most common outdoor allergens. Common allergy symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, and scratchy throat.

Tree pollen allergies start in March and stop at the end of May. Grass pollen starts in May and typically lasts until August. A local allergist said the next 3 weeks will be the worst for those allergic to grass and tree pollen. However, there are ways to manage symptoms.

Dr. Robert McGovern told 22News, “Well you can certainly take an antihistamine, over the counter, non-sedating antihistamines those are good. You can use corticosteroids nose sprays. You also use common sense methods like staying indoors before 10 a.m.”

It’s also recommended that you shower after being outside to wash the pollen off your body. If your pets spend a lot of time outdoors, make sure to clean them off before they come into the house Small steps like these will help reduce your exposure to pollen.

If you find over the counter medicine not treating your allergy symptoms, your allergy might be more serious, and it’s recommended you talk to your doctor about it.

