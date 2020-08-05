Possible presence of cyanobacteria identified in two ponds in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a possible presence of Cyanobacteria in the Nashawannuck Pond and Lower Mill Pond in Easthampton.

According to the Easthampton Board of Health, the Easthampton Health Department sent photos of both ponds to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Toxicology Program for help in identifying the possible cyanobacteria algae bloom.

After review, the MDPH Toxicology Program announced Wednesday the photos indicate the possible presence of cyanobacteria cells that may exceed the MDPH guidelines for recreational bodies of water in Massachusetts.

The Easthampton Health Department is advising residents and their pets to avoid contact with the water at both the Nashawannuck Pond and Lower Mill Pond until the advisory is lifted. Signs will be posted at all access points. The Health Department will advise the public once the advisory is lifted.

The MDPH Toxicology Program will conduct a follow-up sampling at least one week from when identified.

The Department of Public Health requires two samples below the guideline level to be taken, one

week apart, to recommend rescinding the advisory.

The following should be avoided:

Swimming

Fishing

Kayaking/Boating

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Algae blooms can be caused by warm weather, sunlight, excess nutrients in the water such as fertilizer and human or animal waste, stormwater runoff, and failing septic systems.

The following health concerns can vary depending on the type of exposure from harmful algae blooms:

Contact with these algae can cause skin and eye irritation

Ingesting small amounts can cause gastrointestinal symptoms.

Ingesting large amounts of toxins may cause liver or neurological damage

Inhaling water spray with algae in it can cause asthma-like symptoms

Small children and pets are more susceptible to the effects of toxins than adults. If dogs came in contact with the algae bloom they should be rinsed off immediately.

If you believe you or your pet came into contact with this algae, you should immediately wash

yourself and your pet with clean water and contact your primary care physician or veterinarian.