March of Dimes releases premature birth rate report in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in six years the March of Dimes is reporting a drop in the pre-term birthrate in the U.S.

Interestingly enough, although March of Dimes is reporting that drop in pre-term birth rates in their 2021 report card they still give the U.S. a C- grade. The March of Dimes tracks mother and baby health in the U.S.

They say that even though there was a slight drop in preterm birth rates, it increased for Black and Native American women.

A premature birth is a birth that takes place more than three weeks before the baby’s estimated due date. In other words, a premature birth is one that occurs before the start of the 37th week of pregnancy. Premature babies, especially those born very early, often have complicated medical problems. Mayo Clinic

March of Dimes also found that in general, maternal deaths and women suffering from severe health complications due to pregnancy are continuing to rise. Over the last 30 years, deaths from pregnancy-related causes have more than doubled, accounting for the deaths of more than 700 women in the U.S. every year, making the U.S. one of the most dangerous developed nations to give birth.

“10 percent of women in Massachusetts still are not receiving adequate prenatal care and what that means is they’re either not going to receive care in the first five months of pregnancy or they’re missing at least half of the recommended appointments.” Chloe Schwartz, March of Dimes Director of Maternal Infant Health

What’s a silver lining in the report is that although the U.S. received a “C” minus, Massachusetts is one of only three states to receive a “B”.