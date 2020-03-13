Preventing the spread of the coronavirus through self quarantine and self isolation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continue people are taking precautions.

“I think everybody takes it seriously,” said Mark Foballe of Glastonbury, Connecticut. “I wash my hands now 10 to 15 times a day thoroughly and no handshakes. I do elbows with my customers and be careful around people who are coughing or sick that’s all.”

In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to take steps if they are exposed to someone with the virus or if they display symptoms.

If you do come in contact with someone with the virus, you’re asked to self quarantine at home for two weeks in order to see if you develop the virus. Under self quarantine, you can still interact with your family and move around your home.

Some people have been preparing just in case.

“Staying home, my kids are home schooled and I just went out and bought food and typical things and hopefully everyone can stay safe,” Jessica Velez of Agawam told 22News.

If you start to display symptoms you should stay inside and away from others.

The CDC recommends self isolation, which prevents a person with the coronavirus from transmitting it to people who aren’t sick.

The CDC says that you should check with your health care provider to decide when you might be able to stop isolation measures.