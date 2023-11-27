SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is officially underway, which comes with an increase in larger gatherings.

Cold and flu season typically tags along with the holiday season, but it doesn’t have to make it any less merry! Health experts in Springfield continue to emphasize using preventive methods to lower the risk of severe illness.

“This respiratory season, I think it’s very important to follow certain good practices including washing hands frequently and you can also disinfect frequently-touched surfaces,” said Dr. Paez, Chief of Infectious Disease at Baystate Health.

On top of that, staying up-to-date on vaccination for RSV, Covid-19 and the flu is encouraged.

According to Dr. Paez, about 13-percent of current emergency visits state-wide are due to respiratory illnesses and it’s a similar trend at local hospitals. Covid-19 remains the most common, with RSV following especially among children. The flu has yet to peak, so there’s still time to get a vaccine if you haven’t already done so.

Health officials say the vaccines typically take about two weeks to protect against these viruses. Antibodies typically take about 10 days or so to reach a protective level in your system. While all of these viruses have the potential to lead to severe illness, the risk is greater for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

“We should celebrate this holiday season. I don’t think we should be afraid. Just be reasonable, follow the precautions particularly if you’re vulnerable to getting severely ill from respiratory infections,” said Dr. Paez.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says everyone 6 months and older is eligible for the flu shot and an updated Covid-19 vaccine. Individuals at higher risk for severe illness caused by RSV can talk to their doctor about getting vaccinated against that, too.