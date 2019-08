HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The People’s Assembly to learn about Medicare for All will take place Sunday in Holyoke.

Progressive Democrats for America is partnering with National Nurses United, Healthcare Now, and other groups to educate the public on the tens of millions of Americans who lack adequate healthcare.

Guests will engage in discussions at the High Performance Computing Center on Bigelow Street in Holyoke. This event is free and open to the public.