Quarantine fatigue? How you can ease stress and anxiety

(WWLP) – Violent altercations have occurred all over the country during these past weeks of the pandemic.

Chicopee police fined a man $300 after he became belligerent and refused to wear a mask inside and business. Elsewhere in the country in Michigan, a security guard was shot after enforcing their mask rule.

Baystate Medical Center’s chief psychiatrist says the fear of the unknown and anxiety over the economy is leading to irritability of many people. Dr. Stuart Anfang says the violent outburst around the country are largely in part due to people staying in place for nearly two months but that people must stay patient.

“People have a little frayed nerves at this point and are a little frustrated and are a little impatient about getting back to things that they miss. And I think that plays out into irritability,” he explained.

Dr. Anfang says his advice to people who are tense and frustrated is to take a deep breath, step back, count to 10, put things in perspective and remember that we will get through this.

Dr. Anfang also stresses that people should know it is normal to feel stressed and frustrated but it’s important to stay patient during these times.