Radon could be in your home- how to find out

(WWLP) – January is Radon Action Month; a time to raise awareness of what has been called a “silent killer.” Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that can build up in your home, and is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers.

Radon forms when radioactive metals break down in rocks, soil, and groundwater. It seeps into your home through cracks and gaps.

Twenty-one thousand people die from radon poisoning every year in the United States.

The EPA and surgeon general recommend all homes in the country test for radon, using a kit you can buy at your local home improvement or hardware store. Most kits retail for under $15. Some local health departments also occasionally provide free radon testing kits.

Click here for more information on how to obtain a radon test kit.