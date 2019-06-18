Ragu recalling pasta sauce over possible plastic fragments

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mizkan America, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of certain Ragu pasta sauces over concern they may contain fragments of plastic.
The company says there have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints.
The affected pasta sauces were sold nationwide. Consumers should look under the yellow cap for the ‘Cap Code’ as well as the ‘Best Use By Dates’.
The following are included in the recall:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
If you purchased an affected Ragu sauce you can receive a replacement by calling the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Consumers can learn more about the recall on the company’s website.