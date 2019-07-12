Recall issued for P.F. Chang’s Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice frozen products

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Conagra Brands, Inc., has issued a recall through the USDA for over two million pounds of frozen entrees due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

According to the USDA, the product contains milk, which is a known allergen but was not declared on the product label.

The recall includes frozen bags of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice.

The recall products were produced on various dates between Oct. 1, 2018, and April 11, 2019, with a “Best By” dates of Sept. 26, 2019, through April 5, 2020.

The products should also have an establishment number “EST. P-115,” which appears on the panel above the nutritional statement as “P115” along with the best by date.

These bags were shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts only the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Brand products listed. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

For more information on the recall, visit the USDA’s website.