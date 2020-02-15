Record number of people using Massachusetts Health Connector

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Open enrollment for the Massachusetts Health Connector has come to a close with a record number of people signed up.

More than 312,000 people are now enrolled for affordable coverage through the connector. 57,000 new people signed up this year, adding to a 91% retention rate from last year’s enrollment.

The connector is the only program in the country that has added membership every year since the passing of the Affordable Care Act in 2014.

Beyond standard healthcare, over 100,000 people have access to dental coverage through the connector. That includes 22,000 who use the connector only for dental coverage.