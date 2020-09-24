Red Cross asking for blood donations to help coronavirus patients

(WWLP) – The American Red Cross is hoping you’ll donate the gift of life at one of their many blood banks across the state.

They also want you to know your donation can now help COVID-19 patients. Plasma from blood donations made through the American Red Cross will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

In April, the Red Cross began collecting plasma from previously diagnosed individuals who could only donate at one Red Cross location. Now, all blood is tested for antibodies.

If antibodies are found, the Red Cross can use the plasma from the already donated blood to help a coronavirus patient.

Red Cross Director of Communications Kelly Isnor told 22News, “Convalescent plasma is a treatment that has shown some signs of success in helping patients who are battling COVID-19.”

Red Cross blood donations are now by appointment only.

You can make an appointment at here.